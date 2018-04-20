  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Demetris Spencer, West Sacramento, West Sacramento Police Department

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in West Sacramento are turning to the public for help to locate an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Demetris Spencer was last seen in the 6th Street area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He’s described as Black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and braids. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white grey and white lettering that reads “And One Basketball” (seen below) and blue jeans.

final missing 11 Year Old Boy Reported Missing In West Sacramento

(Credit: Handout/West Sacramento PD)

If you see Demetris or know where he is, you’re asked to contact West Sacramento Police Department Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s