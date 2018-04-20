WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in West Sacramento are turning to the public for help to locate an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Demetris Spencer was last seen in the 6th Street area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He’s described as Black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and braids. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white grey and white lettering that reads “And One Basketball” (seen below) and blue jeans.

If you see Demetris or know where he is, you’re asked to contact West Sacramento Police Department Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.