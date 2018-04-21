(Credit: Thinkstock)

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of West Capitol Avenue and Cedar Street. According to West Sacramento Police sergeant Roger Kinney, officers were investigating an unrelated matter in the area when an officer heard gunshots. They were not hurt and requested additional officers.

There is a very large police presence in the area and several streets have been blocked off. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back as we’ll post more details as they become available.