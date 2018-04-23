MODESTO (CBS13) – Investigators are saying the case of three people found dead in a Modesto home is a murder-suicide.

Modesto police have released more information on the incident that shook a usually quiet Modesto neighborhood on Sunday. Officers say the bodies of Lisandra Corrales, 28, Pierre Hurtado, 6, and Nathan Hurtado, 4, were found in the home on Rancho Encantado Court.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe Corrales killed her two children before she turned a gun on herself.

A man, only identified as a family member, called 911 around 1:15 a.m. after finding the three. Investigators believe the incident happened only a short time before the 911 call.

Police have still not identified a motive.

Anyone with more information relevant to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.