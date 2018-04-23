TRACY (CBS13) – A 15-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend, police say.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday on MacArthur Drive, north of Schulte Road. The girl was struck by a car; the driver did not stop, Tracy police say.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers have still not been able to find the driver. Detectives believe the suspect car is a white, newer-model sedan with possible front-end damage and could be missing a side-view mirror.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department at (209) 831-6550.