SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Every county in California may soon have an automatic emergency alert notification system in order to let residents know about public safety issues.

Senate Bill 821 would create the system, which would allow residents the ability to choose to opt-out of alerts. Currently, people need to sign up for the alerts before getting cell phone and email warnings. According to the bill’s author, Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D- Santa Barbara), fewer than 30% of people living near the Thomas Fire had signed up to receive the alerts.

SB 821 unanimously passed the Senate Governmental Organization Committee Tuesday. The Senate will vote on it by June 1.