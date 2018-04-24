SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A scathing state audit released Tuesday is highly critical of Cal State Universities handling of chemicals on campus.

The 90-page audit was prompted by a state assemblyman, concerned that students and staff here at Sacramento state may be exposed to hazardous chemicals. Some cases are so troubling, they resulted in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university system.

“I had a miscarriage last year at first I didn’t think anything about it,” said Kathleen Lee.

She says it was one of the hardest challenges she’s faced, but she didn’t think analyze it until she talked to fellow lab technicians who also worked in a Sac State building. They were going through similar struggles with infertility.

“The hardest part was the miscarriage, that my wife had including my current ability to have another child,” said Cristian Martinez.

And they blame chemical exposures at Sequoia Hall: Poorly ventilated rooms, and hazardous materials not properly stored.

“It’s really hard to deal with the fact that we know the environment isn’t safe at this point,” said Barbara Coulombe.

They are defendants in an $80 million lawsuit against Cal State University.

And their story is highlighted in a state audit recommending sweeping changes.

”We are more thoroughly inspecting I-washes fire extinguishers and other safety apparatus,” said Said Justin Reginato of the facilities management department.

But Sac State’s facility management team says they’re not only implementing new safety measures. Officials showed us a newly remodeled chemistry lab inside the building in question.

“It’s an aging building. We are doing the best we can to keep it current,” said Reginato.

Problem is, Sequoia Hall may not be alone.

“If there are problems in all four schools audited there’s a pretty good chance there’s problems in the other 19,” said Assemblyman Jim Wood (D- Santa Rosa).

Wood, who called for the audit, wants all CSU universities to be inspected.

“People need to know they’re working in a safe environment,” he said.

The CSU chancellor agrees and beginning in 2019, he plans to conduct “health and safety audits” at all 23 campuses.