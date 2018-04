CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Law enforcement personnel, including FBI agents, have converged at a Citrus Heights home where a man arrested on murder charges is a resident.

Joseph James Deangelo, 72, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Wednesday morning. He was wanted in Ventura County for two counts of murder, according to jail records.

He has not been granted bail.

No further information is available.