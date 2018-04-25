  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer, Joseph James Deangelo

It’s been over 40 years since the serial predator who would come to be known as the East Area Rapist, the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker began terrorizing California.

At first, he generally attacked lone females in a small geographic area. Then starting in April 1977, began attacking couples in their homes. Around June 1978, started attacking victims outside of Sacramento. In October 1979, he started attacking people in Southern California and his motive turned to murder.

The website Cold Case EARONS lists each of the attacks attributed to the East Area Rapist. We’ve listed them below, along with a link to more details of each incident.

  1. 6/18/76 – Rancho Cordova
  2. 7/17/76 – Carmichael
  3. 8/29/76 – Rancho Cordova
  4. 9/04/76 – Carmichael
  5. 10/5/76 – Citrus Heights
  6. 10/9/76 – Rancho Cordova
  7. 10/18/76 – Carmichael
  8. 10/18/76 – Rancho Cordova
  9. 11/10/76 – Citrus Heights
  10. 12/18/76 – Carmichael
  11. 1/18/77 – Sacramento
  12. 1/24/77 – Citrus Heights
  13. 2/7/77 – Citrus Heights
  14. 2/16/77 – Sacramento
  15. 3/8/77 – Sacramento
  16. 3/18/77 – Rancho Cordova
  17. 4/2/77 – Orangevale
  18. 4/15/77 – Sacramento
  19. 5/3/77 – Sacramento
  20. 5/5/77 – Orangevale
  21. 5/14/77 – Citrus Heights
  22. 5/17/77 – Carmichael
  23. 5/28/77 – Sacramento
  24. 9/6/77 – Stockton
  25. 10/1/77 – Rancho Cordova
  26. 10/21/77 – Foothill Farms
  27. 10/29/77 – Sacramento
  28. 11/10/77 – Sacramento
  29. 12/2/77 – Foothill Farms
  30. 1/28/78 – Sacramento
  31. 3/18/78 – Stockton
  32. 4/14/78 – Sacramento
  33. 6/5/78 – Modesto
  34. 6/7/78 – Davis
  35. 6/23/78 – Modesto
  36. 6/24/78 – Davis
  37. 7/6/78 – Davis
  38. 10/7/78 – Concord
  39. 10/13/78 – Concord
  40. 10/28/78 – San Ramon
  41. 11/4/78 – San Jose
  42. 12/2/78 – San Jose
  43. 12/9/78 – Danville
  44. 3/20/79 – Rancho Cordova
  45. 4/5/79 – Fremont
  46. 6/2/79 – Walnut Creek
  47. 6/11/79 – Danville
  48. 6/25/79 – Walnut Creek
  49. 7/5/79 – Danville
  50. *10/1/79 – Goleta
  51. *12/30/79 – Goleta
  52. *3/13/80 – Ventura
  53. *8/19/80 – Dana Point
  54. *2/5/81 – Irvine
  55. *7/27/81 – Goleta
  56. *5/4/86 – Irvine
