It’s been over 40 years since the serial predator who would come to be known as the East Area Rapist, the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker began terrorizing California.

At first, he generally attacked lone females in a small geographic area. Then starting in April 1977, began attacking couples in their homes. Around June 1978, started attacking victims outside of Sacramento. In October 1979, he started attacking people in Southern California and his motive turned to murder.

The website Cold Case EARONS lists each of the attacks attributed to the East Area Rapist. We’ve listed them below, along with a link to more details of each incident.