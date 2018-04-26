SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local health officials say they are investigating several cases of E. coli that could be tied to the outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

According to the Sacramento County Health and Human Services, there are two cases believed to be linked to the E. coli outbreak.

E. coli Outbreak Update: Based on new data, CDC advises throwing away whole heads of romaine and hearts of romaine, plus chopped romaine and salad mixes, from Yuma, Arizona growing region. https://t.co/WTdyf3IWsY pic.twitter.com/F1RHsL3rt4 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 20, 2018

Further, there are three cases in Placer County believed to be tied to the outbreak. Another four are being investigated, Placer County Public Health says.

The three people sick in Placer County say they started experiencing symptoms during the second week of April.

More than 80 E. coli cases across 19 states are believed to be related to the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials have advised people to throw out any romaine lettuce they’ve bought recently if they don’t know where it came from.