SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Emotions continue to flow around the Sacramento region, as people digest the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, the man accused of being the East Area Rapist.

People who knew DeAngelo and feared him, are speaking out.

“This is my friend, Joe DeAngelo. Class of ‘64,” said one man, as he flipped through his yearbook.

Photos brought back memories for the man, who doesn’t want to be identified.

He says he went to Folsom High School with Jason DeAngelo, the man now accused of terrorizing the Sacramento region and the state, for more than a decade.

“I didn’t put two and two together, never ever, until last night,” said the man.

DeAngelo’s classmate described him as being shy and timid and says he often tried to fit in with the crowd.

He says he didn’t suspect DeAngelo would allegedly become the East Area Rapist, and the Golden State Killer.

“My feeling is he didn’t get enough attention, enough support, respect,” the classmate said.

The arrest hits home for Robert Vargas.

“My dad bought a shotgun when he was active so it affected my family too, he had it right next to his bed,” said Vargas.

Vargas manages an auto shop in Roseville next to the Save Mart distribution center, where DeAngelo worked for 27 years.

He says he realized something shocking, Thursday morning.

“Everybody that works over there gets their cars worked on here, so I thought his name could be in the system, so I look his name up and he’s in there,” said Vargas.

He says there’s no date showing when DeAngelo came in.

A close encounter with a man accused of being one of the most notorious serial rapists and killers, that now has Vargas cautious of who walks through the doors.

“This guy I saw on TV was probably standing as close as you are to me right now, and I didn’t even know it.”