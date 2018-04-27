  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:DUI, Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver nearly hit someone before overturning his car in Fair Oaks early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say the 35-year-old driver was leaving a parking lot when he almost hit a bystander.

The driver proceeded down Fair Oaks Boulevard where he overturned several times and crashed into a fence.

CHP says alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they’re also looking into whether the driver was also speeding.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

