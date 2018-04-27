  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:lottery, uber

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Uber driver received an unusual tip from a passenger that later led to him winning $140,000.

The man, identified by the Colorado Lottery as a Lakewood resident, was given a $5 Super Special Ultimate Bingo scratch ticket by one of his passengers.

He played the ticket and won $30, which he used to buy more scratch tickets.

“I kept winning these smaller amounts and just kept rolling it over and over into more tickets,” he told the Lottery.

After six weeks of ticket scratching, he picked up the top-prize winning scratch ticket from a Centennial store on Wednesday.

He went to the Denver claims office on Thursday to collect his prize money.

He said he will give a large portion of the winnings to his parents, who have helped him financially a number of times.

He also told the Lottery that he plans to “soup up” his car and continue driving for Uber.

He said he had driven the passenger who gave him the ticket a number of times, but has not been able to track him down to tell him about the win.

