NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York man wanted for performing a lewd act on a subway train was arrested — but not until after officers saw him ripping down wanted posters of himself.

The photo of Kosta Kolaci was taken earlier this month by a rider who was in the same Manhattan subway car. The rider handed the photos over to police, who then made wanted posters.

The 61-year-old suspect was arrested Friday, when officers saw him in a midtown Manhattan station, tearing down the posters.

He’s charged with public lewdness. A phone number couldn’t be found for Kolaci.

