SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Golden State Killer case is becoming a big selling point in Sacramento County’s election for district attorney.

Just a few weeks ago the District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office was the center of Stephon Clark protests, with calls for charges against two Sacramento Police officers who shot an unarmed man to death when they thought he had a weapon.

Now Schubert is using the capture of the alleged Golden State Killer, to prove that she is the best person for the job.

In a new television ad, the narrator says, “Schubert led the investigation that solved the Golden State Killer, East Area Rapist case.”

The ad is airing on Sacramento area stations. It highlights the task force Schubert created two years ago to reopen the case as well as her expertise in DNA -collection, referring to the DNA breakthrough that led authorities to their suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo.

But outside Schubert’s office are reminders of the last six weeks of protests. Fencing is up around the building after weeks of protesters gathering outside demanding two police officers face charges in Clark’s death.

Schubert said recently that charges in the case could be a year out if there are any filed at all.

Also outside her office is a sign promoting one of her opponents, Noah Phillips. Protesters have rallied behind Phillips in recent weeks as the June 5 election draws near.

Protesters have also called out contributions from law enforcement groups to Schubert’s campaign.

But the focus on that case shifted last week after the arrest.

“We found the needle in the haystack,” Schubert said at Wednesday’s press conference announcing the big break, which is featured in the ad.

Phillips saw it and pointed to where he says credit should go.

“The congratulations go to the hard-working detectives who cracked the case. Not Schubert,” he said.