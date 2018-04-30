PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 76-year-old man who fatally struck an Oregon bicyclist in 2016 has been sentenced to two years in prison and his driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

Authorities say Alex Jacoby was driving a Corvette when he struck 21-year-old Robert Esparza on Sept. 24, 2016. Jacoby had challenged two other drivers to a street race shortly before the 3:30 a.m. crash in Gresham.

When he couldn’t persuade the other drivers to race, Jacoby sped off at 80 mph. He struck Esparza while the bicyclist was in a crosswalk.

Esparza died four days later.

Jacoby expressed remorse at Monday’s sentencing in Portland. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to criminally negligent homicide.

The victim’s father said the family lives with Jacoby’s mistake – “every day, every weekend, every holiday.”

