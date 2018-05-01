PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Four people were arrested in a home invasion robbery where the victim reported four pounds of marijuana stolen from his home.

Investigators say the man called 911 just after 2 a.m. when he says he was able to free himself. He told police four people had bound his hands while holding him at gunpoint. He said thieves made off with more than four pounds of marijuana, his gun and some clothing.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle heading toward Roseville matching the description the victim gave.

Three men and a teen were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, home invasion, and grand theft. Jeremiah Stephens, 19, Michel Perkins, 19, and Louis J. James, 20, are believed to be from the Sacramento area. A 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall.