SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have released more information about an armed robbery in Sacramento that led to the death of one suspect and serious injuries for the other.

The shooting occurred on the night of April 24 along Del Paso Boulevard, near Winnipeg Street. At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound. Medics took the man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

A second man had been shot several times was found by officers along Del Paso Boulevard near Oxford Street. Officers started CPR, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Thursday, a police spokesperson said both suspects were 17-year-old males.

The district attorney will review the shooting to determine if any charges will be filed against the clerk who reportedly shot the teens.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an armed robbery that happened at a business along the 1800 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

The identities of the two men shot are not being released at this point.