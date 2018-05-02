SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The City of Sacramento has $319,000 in unclaimed property in its possession and it wants to return the 1,621 items to their rightful owners.

Sacramento published its yearly unclaimed property list, along with instructions on how to claim it. Property owners have until June 28, 2018 to submit a valid claim. Once a property owner can prove the item is his or hers, the claims administration process will take several months.

Any items that remain unclaimed become the property of the City of Sacramento.

The 1,621 items of unclaimed property average $197 per customer. Only a handful of items on the list are an amount over $1,000. The largest amount, $19,651.50, belongs to First American Title. Many of the items belong to companies and are classified as Utilities, but the list also shows General and Payroll.