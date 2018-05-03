SAN DIEGO (AP) – Federal officials say an Albertsons grocery store in San Diego subjected Hispanic employees to harassment and a hostile work environment by implementing a no-Spanish language policy.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging store managers publicly reprimanded Hispanic employees caught speaking Spanish.

The store is accused of barring workers from speaking Spanish around non-Spanish speakers, even during breaks or when talking to Spanish-speaking customers.

The EEOC claims no action was taken despite employee complaints, causing some workers to transfer to other stores.

An email seeking comment from an Albertsons spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

The Albertsons chain is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., employing about 280,000 people in 35 states.

