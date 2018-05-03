By Marc Woodfork

Outside of the studio presentations and rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities, one of the biggest events is the Awards presentation and dinner. Every year CinemaCon recognizes individuals for achievement in filmmaking. This year awards went to Ryan Coogler for Director of the Year, Samuel L. Jackson for Cinema Icon, Male star of the year was given to Benicio Del Toro and Female star of the year was given to Dakota Johnson. A well deserved Lifetime Achievement award was given to Jodi Foster.

In addition to the yearly awards given out, CinemaCon also recognizes an outstanding individual whose contributions to the film industry far outweigh the box office numbers. This year’s recipient is none other than Tom Cruise. Before Tom took the stage, a very well done montage of his body of work was displayed on the main center screen. Only then does the full impact of his long Hollywood presence comes to light.

Tom Cruise has been at the top level of his profession for Forty years. Do an internet search of Tom Cruise films. I guarantee there will be some that you’ve forgotten that you loved or hated, but going through the list you will see just how remarkable a career he has had. Especially if you actually think about all the actors in that time period who have come and gone. He is still here. And showing no signs of slowing down.

Congratulations to you Sir, and continued success.