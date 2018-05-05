  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Los Angeles Police Department issued an Amber Alert for two young girls who were allegedly abducted from LA.  The alert was issued Saturday evening but was canceled just before 9 PM and the suspect was taken into custody.

Kayleigh Gaines and Madison Gaines were allegedly taken by Anthony Lee Gaines Jr, 29 at 3 AM on Saturday May 5th in Los Angeles.  The suspect is a 29-year-old black male and is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Photos of the children or the suspect were not immediately released by police.

Kayleigh Gaines

  • Age now: 7
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 4’5″
  • Weight: 67 lbs
  • Description: Wearing a blue dreamer shirt, black tights, and wearing purple Crocs sandals

Madison Gaines

  • Age now: 5
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 4’1″
  • Weight: 65 lbs
  • Description: Braided hair, wearing a red shirt with three cats on it, blue tights, and wearing pink Crocs sandals

The suspect:

Anthony Lee Gaines Jr.

  • Age now: 29
  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 155 lbs
  • Description: Wearing a black shirt, black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and gold shoes
  • Last Seen: Driving a 2014 Black Dodge Challenger with Purple Racing Stripes and License Plate 7WKZ957.

This story is currently developing, please check back for updates.

