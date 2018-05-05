Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Los Angeles Police Department issued an Amber Alert for two young girls who were allegedly abducted from LA. The alert was issued Saturday evening but was canceled just before 9 PM and the suspect was taken into custody.
Kayleigh Gaines and Madison Gaines were allegedly taken by Anthony Lee Gaines Jr, 29 at 3 AM on Saturday May 5th in Los Angeles. The suspect is a 29-year-old black male and is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.
Photos of the children or the suspect were not immediately released by police.
Kayleigh Gaines
- Age now: 7
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’5″
- Weight: 67 lbs
- Description: Wearing a blue dreamer shirt, black tights, and wearing purple Crocs sandals
Madison Gaines
- Age now: 5
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 4’1″
- Weight: 65 lbs
- Description: Braided hair, wearing a red shirt with three cats on it, blue tights, and wearing pink Crocs sandals
The suspect:
Anthony Lee Gaines Jr.
- Age now: 29
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Black
- Height: 6’3″
- Weight: 155 lbs
- Description: Wearing a black shirt, black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and gold shoes
- Last Seen: Driving a 2014 Black Dodge Challenger with Purple Racing Stripes and License Plate 7WKZ957.
This story is currently developing, please check back for updates.