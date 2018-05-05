LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Los Angeles Police Department issued an Amber Alert for two young girls who were allegedly abducted from LA. The alert was issued Saturday evening but was canceled just before 9 PM and the suspect was taken into custody.

Kayleigh Gaines and Madison Gaines were allegedly taken by Anthony Lee Gaines Jr, 29 at 3 AM on Saturday May 5th in Los Angeles. The suspect is a 29-year-old black male and is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

Photos of the children or the suspect were not immediately released by police.

Kayleigh Gaines

Age now : 7

: 7 Sex : Female

: Female Skin : Black

: Black Hair : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 4’5″

: 4’5″ Weight : 67 lbs

: 67 lbs Description: Wearing a blue dreamer shirt, black tights, and wearing purple Crocs sandals

Madison Gaines

Age now : 5

: 5 Sex : Female

: Female Skin : Black

: Black Hair : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 4’1″

: 4’1″ Weight : 65 lbs

: 65 lbs Description: Braided hair, wearing a red shirt with three cats on it, blue tights, and wearing pink Crocs sandals

The suspect: