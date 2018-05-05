  • CBS13On Air

(Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Health officials investigating a case of measles in central California say others may have been exposed to the disease.

Fresno County authorities say the person may have exposed others during a visit Monday to an urgent care center and to a hospital emergency room on Wednesday in Clovis.

The Fresno Bee reports Saturday that the infected individual traveled out of state, where the infection occurred. Symptoms developed after the person returned to California.

Officials with JF Urgent Care Center and Clovis Community Medical Center are attempting to contact patients who were potentially exposed.

Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and rashes.

