SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento County golf course turned into a crime scene on Monday after a shooting that left one person in the hospital and another in jail.

Investigators spent all day searching the Antelope Greens golf course for a firearm they believe was ditched on one of the holes. The search for criminal evidence in the middle of the golf course created an unusual scene.

“Definitely a lot different than it usually is out here,” golfer Dave Molter said.

Golfers were allowed to play through the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigation and search of a pond, where they believe a suspect ditched a firearm used in a shooting and kidnapping.

While search crews were looking for a gun, they were also concerned about what else could be in this water. The head of the DART team described this search as being inside a HAZMAT scene.

Deputies say the murky water could be the perfect spot a suspect may have ditched their weapon.

The shooting, at a homeless encampment near the golf course, sent one man to the hospital. Investigators say the gunman also kidnapped a woman, who was found and is OK.

“Rarely do we see instances like that but when we do see them, it’s fairly alarming,” Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

Deputies arrested Sacramento man Donovan Curtis and charged him the assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Now the search is on for a second suspect and the gun.

“When you’re coming out to play a round of golf you never know what you’re going to see,” Molter said.

Crime fighters on the fairway and a golf getaway, interrupted by a shooting investigation.

Deputies say the man shot is expected to be OK. They have not released the motive for the shooting.