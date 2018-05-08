RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District may start charging for emergency and non-emergency calls. The bill would go to insurance companies and those helped by first responders.

The bill amount varies based on the situation. For example, a car crash could result in a bill for anywhere from $487 for a standard crash to $677 for a car fire. An extrication will cost an additional $1,461.

A HAZMAT call will cost anywhere from $784 up to $6,608. SCFPD would also charge an hourly rate for additional time on scene. An Engine would be billed at $448 per hour, a Truck would be billed at $560 per hour, and miscellaneous equipment would be billed at $336 per hour.

A water rescue would start at $448, plus $56 per hour per rescue person. Based on the severity of the rescue operation the bill could jump to $2,240, plus $56 per hour per rescue person, plus $112 per hour per HAZMAT team member.

If the Chief responds that would be billed at $280 per hour.

According to the public notice, “the Health and Safety Code Section 13916 authorizes fire protection districts to charge the associated collection costs ‘to cover the cost of any service which the district provides or the cost of enforcing any regulation for which the fee is charged.'”

The SCFPD estimates charging people for emergency and non-emergency calls may result in approximately $332,000 in additional annual revenue for the District- EMS incidents cost $163,647 and other fire incidents cost $168,386.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District will hold a public hearing on Thursday at 6pm to discuss the fees. Members of the public can also share their thoughts.