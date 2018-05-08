  • CBS13On Air

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Mormon church will completely sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. The religion will move its remaining boys into its own scouting-type program.

The announcement Tuesday night by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Boy Scouts marks an end to close relationship that lasted more than a century built on their shared values.

The exit by Mormon leaders comes after Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced last year it would allow girls in the ranks.

The Boy Scouts last week said it will change its name next year to Scouts BSA.

The religion has long been the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States.

 

