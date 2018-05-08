SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A debate is heating up over a monkey sanctuary that’s trying to open just outside of Galt.

The center would house at least 51 former test squirrel monkeys.

“Our mission is to provide homes to monkeys that can be retired,” said Christine Buckmaster, a researcher for Stanford University.

She’s seeking permission to build an animal sanctuary on a vacant portion of her five-acre property on North Valensin Road.

“We want them to be monkeys. We leave them alone for the most part,” she added.

The primates have been used in medical research studies and now need a place to live out their remaining days.

“We owe these animals the debt,” said one speaker at the debate Tuesday afternoon in front of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

Many in the research community said these monkeys would likely be euthanized without sanctuaries like this.

“I think it’s absolutely important that places like Squirrel Monkey Haven exist so that when these monkeys are eligible for retirement they actually have somewhere to go,” said one woman.

But opponents have concerns including the potential for escape, the noise, and the stench.

“The waste should be treated as biohazardous waste which is not what they are proposing to do,” said one neighbor.

But the attorney for the applicants said that’s not true.

“This project has been examined every which way to Sunday and has met every standard to mankind,” said Nick Avdis of Thomas Law Group.

“The 51 squirrel monkeys they have now produce less waste than two medium sized dogs,” said another person at the meeting.

However, some residents feel it’s at a cost to their own hard-earned retirement and don’t want this monkey business in their neighborhood.

“In this case here it’s just the wrong location,” said one man.

“There’s too many unknowns about the project,” said another.

While most everyone agrees, the monkeys need a home, many current residents aren’t willing to share.

“We came to the country because we like the sounds of the country. Never in a million years would I think we would be here right now and I wish we weren’t,” said one homeowner.

The board postponed the decision for two weeks in hopes the opposing groups can work together to avoid litigation.

If they get the go-ahead, the 51 monkeys currently being studied for behavioral research will move in.