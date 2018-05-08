  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:health

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stop swallowing hydrogen peroxide- that’s the warning coming from California Poison Control.

The agency says it has received a number of calls about people drinking hydrogen peroxide. Some people are swallowing the liquid believing it can treat various ailments, including sinus infections, arthritis, and cancer.

According to Poison Control, swallowing a small amount is usually not dangerous but it can create a lot of foam. Higher concentrations can cause burns, including burning holes in your esophagus. Consuming large amounts can lead to death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s