MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – The Yuba County police K9 who was shot and wounded by a suspect is back on patrol.

The Yuba County Deputy Sheriff’s K9 Association posted a picture of K9 Glock back in a patrol car on Tuesday.

Back in early April, Glock was deployed during a chase of a DUI suspect in the Marysville area. Authorities said a man, 26-year-old Jonathan Erick Alexander, sped from Wheatland to Marysville before hitting some spike strips.

Glock was sent in when Alexander wouldn’t get out of his car. Police say Alexander then shot at Glock, hitting the K9 in the neck.

Law enforcement officers then opened fire, hitting Alexander. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Glock was taken immediately to a vet hospital and has since been recovering.

Tuesday was Glock’s first shift back in action since the day he was hurt.