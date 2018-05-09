OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A motorist was in custody early Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a Caltrans worker and fired shots in the air on Highway 24 outside the Caldecott Tunnel, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol was forced to shutdown traffic on the busy freeway for nearly two hours before reopening the roadway at 4:10 a.m.

Investigators said the motorist – who was arrested early Wednesday at his residence – had pulled over to the center median just west of the tunnel while awaiting assistance for a flat tire around 2:15 a.m.

According to the CHP, a Caltrans tow truck driver arrived and talked to the motorist, and tried to get him to move his vehicle from the center median to the right-hand shoulder.

At some point, the CHP said a verbal argument occurred between the worker and the motorist, with the latter pointing a handgun at the Caltrans employee and then firing off a few rounds in the air.

The CHP said a friend of the motorist then came to the scene, picked up the motorist and fled the scene.

The suspect wasn’t identified and the Caltrans employee wasn’t injured, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.