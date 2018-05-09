OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Gerrit Cole struck out nine to raise his major league-leading total to 86, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Max Stassi and Derek Fisher hit consecutive home runs with two outs in the seventh off Daniel Mengden (2-4) for a 2-1 lead, and Yuli Gurriel added a two-run double against Yusmiero Petit that extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Houston has won 10 of its last 12 road games. Oakland was outscored 25-5 in the series and outhit 42-18.

Jose Altuve doubled twice and had three hits. George Springer, who had eight hits over a stretch of nine at-bats in the first two games, went 1 for 4.

Cole (4-1) allowed one run, four hits and three walks in six innings. His 1.43 ERA is second in the major leagues behind the 1.17 of teammate Justin Verlander.

Joe Smith and Will Harris followed, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save and second in two days. Before Tuesday, Giles had not pitched since allowing four runs in the ninth inning of a May 1 loss to the New York Yankees.

Mengden gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He is winless in six starts against the Astros.

Jed Lowrie’s RBI double put the Astros ahead in the sixth.

Houston had only three runners before Stassi’s third home run of the season, his first since April 19. Fisher hit his second homer in three days, sending an 0-2 pitch into the second deck in center. The drive would have gone 447 feet unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast.

Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty singled and made a sparking defensive play with a sliding catch in foul territory during his second game back following the death of his mother from Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow impingement. Cahill had a career-high 12 strikeouts in his most recent start. … OF Dustin Fowler was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Astros: Verlander (4-1) will start Friday against Texas on regular rest and Charlie Morton is being pushed back.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (0-5) is expected to be recalled up from Triple-A Nashville to start Friday at the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.