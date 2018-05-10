ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities are trying to get a person to come down from the roof of an Arden Arcade store early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is on Howe Avenue, near El Camino Avenue.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are at the scene trying to get him to come down. Deputies don’t know if the person is armed or not; it’s also unclear why the person is on the roof.

It appears the person is an ex-employee of the business, deputies say.

As a precaution, Howe Avenue Elementary School is on lockdown.

More information to come.