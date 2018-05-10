STOCKTON (CBS13) — The search continues for a suspect who police say viciously attacked an elderly man at a Stockton bus stop for no apparent reason.

It happened along the city’s miracle mile, during lunch hour on Wednesday, a time and area detectives say is filled with people either grabbing a bite to eat or going to school.

Stockton Police officers are hoping one of several surveillance cameras along the miracle mile was able to capture the moment an elderly man was attacked at this bus stop.

“Our victim was just minding his own business, standing at the bus stop, waiting for a bus when this suspect just hit him for no apparent reason,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

The attack happened in broad daylight on the corner of Pacific Avenue and Walnut Street. Police say the suspect hit the 60-year-old in the head. He then fell backward, banging his head on the concrete and was knocked unconscious.

“It’s terrible, I mean, it’s a sign of where we are going with the city, if we don’t get it out of control. I just feel like, you know, it’s random. We don’t know what’s going on in the neighborhood. It’s fearful. We are scared sometimes from this type of activity,” said Rose Nide, who lives nearby.

Detectives are unaware if the suspect took anything from the victim. But the attack is causing concern for many bus riders.

“It does frighten me because sometimes I am at the bus stop at night so, it does put that in my head that I should try to be safe,” said Marcus Frazier of Stockton.

“It actually makes me want to get a car because being in a car, you don’t have to worry about, I mean you’re in your car you don’t have to worry about standing at a bus stop and coming up and attacking you,” said Simone McGee of Stockton.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early twenties. Officers say he was last seen going north on Pacific Avenue, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“One thing if you are at a bus stop, waiting for a bus, we do encourage you to always be aware of your surroundings and if you are traveling on a bus, try to go with a friend,” said Silva.

Stockton Police officers are asking anyone who may have been in the area or saw the attack to contact the department or crime stoppers. The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.