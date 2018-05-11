  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say an elderly West Virginia woman found living in deplorable conditions with a “rotting” leg along with two children has died.

News outlets report Charleston police were called to a hospital Monday after 88-year-old Norma Dunlap was admitted with “signs of severe neglect.” A Charleston police release says Dunlap died Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Dunlap had numerous bed sores, dried feces on her back and was covered in insects. A search of her home found feces, broken glass, bugs and trash all over and methamphetamine smoking devices by the children’s bed.

Dunlap’s daughter, Lisa Dunlap, is charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult, which could be upgraded. Dunlap’s granddaughter, Kayla Rogers, and John Rogers are charged with neglecting their children.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s