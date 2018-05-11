LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of the animated science fiction comedy series “Rick and Morty” can rest easy.

Series co-creator Justin Roiland posted on Instagram on Thursday that 70 more episodes have been approved for the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night programming. There were 31 episodes in its first three seasons.

The series, which debuted in 2013, follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. It was the top TV comedy among millennials in 2017 and enjoys digital, livestream, gaming and retail success.

To celebrate the renewal, the pop-up shop “Rickmobile” will launch a nationwide tour in Atlanta on May 17.

