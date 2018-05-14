BOSTON (AP) – Sean Manaea beat the Boston Red Sox again in his first outing against them since pitching a no-hitter, and Khris Davis hit one of three solo homers by the Oakland Athletics in a 6-5 victory Monday night.

Matt Joyce and Matt Olson also went deep for the A’s, who had lost five of six to the Astros and Yankees. Davis connected for his team-leading 12th home run as Oakland handed Rick Porcello his first loss of the season.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers each hit a solo shot for the Red Sox. Boston opened a seven-game homestand after a 6-4 trip.

Manaea (5-4) allowed four runs – three earned – and eight hits in six-plus innings, snapping his two-game skid. He threw the seventh no-hitter in Oakland history at home against the Red Sox on April 21.

Blake Treinen got three outs for his seventh save.

Porcello (5-1) gave up five runs and nine hits over six innings, striking out five without issuing a walk.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, the Athletics grabbed the lead with three runs. Jonathan Lucroy had a two-run double into the left-field corner before Dustin Fowler tripled off the Green Monster.

The Red Sox sliced it to 4-3 in the fifth on Hanley Ramirez’s run-scoring grounder before Olson restored the two-run lead with a homer over Boston’s bullpen in the sixth.

Martinez led off the eighth with his drive into Boston’s bullpen.

Joyce homered deep into the right-field seats before Boston moved ahead on consecutive RBI singles by Andrew Benintendi and Ramirez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill (right elbow impingement) is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday. … OF Stephen Piscotty is expected to return from the bereavement list Tuesday. He left the team after his mother, Gretchen, died of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (recovering from offseason left knee surgery) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. He singled and scored a run in three at-bats while playing five innings at second base.

GOOD TO BE HOME

The game started a stretch with 19 of 26 at Fenway Park for the Red Sox. Boston entered the night having played just 15 home games. “Now we’re going to be home for a while,” manager Alex Cora said. “Seems like we’ve been on the road forever.”

RED SOX ROSTER

Knuckleballer Steven Wright completed his 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and was added to the roster. To open a spot, RHP Hector Velazquez was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained back.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (2-4, 4.06 ERA) pitches Tuesday. He is 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 4.58) looks to follow up his rain-shortened solid start last Thursday against the Yankees when he allowed only one hit in five shutout innings but got a no-decision.

