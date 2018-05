Vacaville Teen Behind Bars For Shooting At Santa Cruz Beach BoardwalkThe 18-year-old suspect was in a car with the victim when the victim, also from Vacaville, was shot in the chest, police say. (5/14/18)

Family Members Of 3 People Slain In Stockton Home Gather To GrieveA girl, 5, and her parents were celebrating Mother's Day when someone gunnd the family down from outside their home. Twenty-two-year-old Joe C. Lor died at the scene while 22-year-old Gina Xiong, and 5-year-old Kayleen Lor were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Keep it Reel: 'Life of the Party' & 'Breaking In'"Life of the Party" is the latest film starring Melissa McCarthy. She plays a middle-aged mom whose daughter is going back to school to finish her last year, when unexpectedly and surprisingly her husband decides he wants a divorce. (5/14/18)

Kings Will Host Summer LeagueSacramento Kings will host LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat for a California Summer League