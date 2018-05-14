STOCKTON (CBS) – Tragedy struck the Sierra Vista Community in Stockton when a young family inside their home was gunned down during a Mother’s Day celebration.

The senseless act happened Sunday, shortly after 10 p.m. near the corner of 11th and Belleview street.

Stockton police Chief Eric Jones said he is putting every available officer on this case that he says has rocked the community.

Chong Her is helping keep her family strong after a horrific shooting that left three of her loved ones dead and two others recovering at an area hospital.

“I’m scared, I say what happened? They say, three people died, mom,” she said.

Gina Xiong, 22, Joe Lor, also 22, and their daughter, Kayleen, 5, were celebrating Mother’s Day when someone who was outside started shooting into the home.

“This, all around, is just a very sad day for the City of Stockton, in particular in that neighborhood. There is a lot of people out there that knew this family so, everybody out there is taking it pretty hard,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Detectives say Lor died at the scene. Xiong and the couple’s daughter were taken to area hospitals where they later died.

ALSO: Prosecutor: Fairfield Children Tortured For ‘Sadistic Purposes’

“I feel very sad for the family, for that loss, because it was a whole family,” said neighbor, Candy Mabanag.

Officers are working with the neighborhood betterment team gathering more information on the shooting in hopes of quickly finding the killer or killers. They’ve also deployed the observation truck to monitor the neighborhood and assure people’s safety.

“The amount of gun violence we saw that tore apart that family — and in just a matter of minutes, on Mother’s Day — is something that goes beyond even words. This police department, I want our community to know, has this as a top priority,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

Police are urging anyone with information on this shooting to contact the department or crime stoppers.