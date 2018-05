STOCKTON (CBS13) – Caltrans is hosting a career fair in Stockton Tuesday morning.

The agency is looking to hire for maintenance, administration, operations, engineering and more.

It’s #InfrastructureWeek and we’re hitting the road to show the improvements we’re making in your community. SB 1 allowed California to reinvest in our aging infrastructure and we are committed to #RebuildingCA. Watch us live in Sacramento at: https://t.co/0YAeffQ11t pic.twitter.com/s7vWZjoSKN — CalSTA (@CA_Trans_Agency) May 14, 2018

Caltrans says it’s experiencing a workload increase due to the passage of SB 1 – the controversial gas tax increase.

The event gets underway at 8 a.m. at the San Joaquin Agricultural Center on Earhart Avenue in Stockton.