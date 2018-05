Thieves Raiding Boat Launch Pay Boxes For CashSacramento County park rangers say someone has been stealing county fees straight out of the boat launch pay box.

California Budget Includes $100 Million For Indian Culture CenterThe plan has been in the works for years, but the funding in the budget has the West Sacramento plan closer to reality.

Wedding Venue Auction Has Couples Scrambling For New LocationsThe Falls Event Center is going up for auction soon and it's also named in a federal lawsuit alleging misrepresentations about its finances.

Secret Camera Found At Tanning SalonA woman says during a tanning session at Folsom Sun Club, she noticed something that looked like a phone charger. It was something much creepier.

Ruling Could Put End-Of-Life Drugs Out Of Reach Of Terminally IllA Riverside County judge overturned the law not based on its content, but because of the way it was passed.