  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Pocket-area restaurant must feel really lucky.

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood dropped by Vientos Mexican Cocina on Tuesday for lunch, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

The “Dirty Harry” actor was apparently in the area for a veterinary appointment for his dog, according to Vientos. The vet recommended Vientos for lunch.

Eastwood is now no stranger to the Sacramento area, as his most recent film was “The 15:17 to Paris,” which chronicled the heroic actions of three childhood friends from Sacramento who stopped a terror attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s