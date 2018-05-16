SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Pocket-area restaurant must feel really lucky.

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood dropped by Vientos Mexican Cocina on Tuesday for lunch, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

The “Dirty Harry” actor was apparently in the area for a veterinary appointment for his dog, according to Vientos. The vet recommended Vientos for lunch.

Eastwood is now no stranger to the Sacramento area, as his most recent film was “The 15:17 to Paris,” which chronicled the heroic actions of three childhood friends from Sacramento who stopped a terror attack.