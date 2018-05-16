FAIRFIELD (AP) – California prosecutors say 10 children rescued from a filthy, abusive home were subjected to ‘waterboarding,’ shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them.

Solano County prosecutors included the details in a motion to increase the bail of Ina Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse Wednesday. She has not entered a plea.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen.

Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

The report also states that when police arrived at the Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth.

