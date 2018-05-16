LODI (CBS13) – A young man is dead after a late-night shooting in Lodi on Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m. last night, Lodi police officers say they heard gunshots in the area of Sacramento and Lockeford streets.

Officers soon found two gunshot victims in front of a home on Sacramento Street, near Deforce Avenue.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a local area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are still at the scene Wednesday morning looking for witnesses and searching for any video surveillance of the shooting.