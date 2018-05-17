  • CBS13On Air

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A man who took a stolen Ferrari on a two-week joyride in Southern California won’t be going anywhere for a while.

KNBC-TV reports that Israel Rangel of Santa Ana was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the theft.

Authorities say Rangel stole a Ferrari 458 Spider from a service center in Costa Mesa last Oct. 18. He was arrested on Nov. 1 after Santa Ana police got a report of someone driving a Ferrari erratically.

Police also say Rangel had asked someone for gas money to fill up the car at a Mobil station.

Rangel was arrested after he was found hiding in some bushes.

 

