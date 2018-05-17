MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Instagram is adding a featuring showing you just how much time you spend on the social media app.

Instagram’s CEO, Kevin Systrom, confirmed on Twitter on report from TechCrunch.

Jane Manchun Wong, a computer scientist, found a “time code” feature as she looked through Instagram’s code.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Instagram is testing "Usage Insights" to show the amount of time users have spent on the app<br><br>Be self-aware or be prepared to be ashamed for Instagram addiction <a href=”https://t.co/WzyRGWIOgZ”>pic.twitter.com/WzyRGWIOgZ</a></p>— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) <a href=”https://twitter.com/wongmjane/status/996234185500225536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

On Tuesday @kevin tweeted: “We’re building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spent on Instagram – any time should be positive and intentional. Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it’s the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously.

Users will be able look at “Usage Insights” and find out how much time they’ve spent looking at pictures, video, and stories.