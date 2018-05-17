NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies reunited a burglary victim with their prosthetic arm after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Grass Valley Police pulled over a vehicle on Wednesday night with persons of interest from an earlier burglary.

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies had been looking for suspects from a home burglary off of Newtown Road. One of the items stolen was a prosthetic arm. When investigators matched the arm to the owner, three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Deputies say the owner of the prosthetic arm was very appreciative of its return.

