HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — It was a typical early morning 911 call for Healdsburg emergency dispatcher Linda Haviland.

Haviland told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that she got a call around 2:13 a.m. Friday, reporting a black bear wandering around the streets of Healdsburg near the Russian River.

For the next 45 minutes, police watched as the bear harmlessly meandered near downtown and at point even running through the back parking lot of the police station.

Photos and video of its journey became a local social media sensation.

Haviland said state fish and wildlife officials were called, but the bear wasn’t causing any mayhem so it was decided to just monitor it.

Eventually, the bear made it to the outskirts of town and disappeared harmlessly into the wilderness.