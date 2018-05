STOCKTON (CBS13) – A four-year-old girl is in the hospital following a hit and run crash in Stockton.

It happened in the area of Cleveland and California streets Thursday afternoon.

Police say the girl was riding her bike when she was hit by a van. The driver sped off in a green or light blue Chevy Astro.

The little girl is in the hospital with major injuries.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton police.