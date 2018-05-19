SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 was nearly killed this morning after being stabbed by a man on the run from deputies.

The suspect 41-year-old Jackie Burke is a convicted sex offender on parole. He was wanted by CHP for a domestic violence incident and being from Sacramento, the sheriff’s department stepped in to make the arrest.

Using GPS technology sheriff’s deputies were able to track Burke, who was already wearing a court ordered an ankle monitor. It was around 11:50 Saturday morning when deputies caught up with him driving in the 4500 block of Hackberry Lane.

Burke didn’t stop, but instead led deputies on a slow speed pursuit to the 8300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard where he finally pulled over but wouldn’t get out of the car. According to sheriff’s officials, Burke told officers he was armed with a gun.

“The officers continued to try and talk him out of his vehicle and told him to exit the vehicle with his hands in the air” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton. After a brief negotiation sheriff’s officials say Burke finally got out of the car but was concealing one of his hands.

Utilizing a less-lethal bean bag shotgun deputies fired on Burke striking him with one bean bag round, at the same time sending in the K-9 to take him down.

“At that point the K-9 was biting the suspect. The suspect stabbed the K-9 in the head multiple times” Hampton said.

Burke was finally arrested and transported to a hospital for bite wounds. The K-9, named Jedi was rushed to an area veterinarian where he underwent successful emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s behaving well and he looks like he’ll be back at work within a week or two” Hampton said.

Sheriff’s officials say the use of a K-9 along with less-lethal weapons like the bean bag shotgun is a new practice for the department. “In fact, we just implemented the less-lethal shotguns within our entire patrol fleet” Hampton said.

Burke is now in the Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges for violating his parole and felony assaulting a police animal. He is not eligible for bail.