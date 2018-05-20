Filed Under:Death Investigation, Oakland, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Coliseum BART station
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s partially decomposed body was found in a creek in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The East Bay Times reports people walking to Oakland’s Coliseum BART station noticed the body and called police Sunday morning.

Investigators will try to determine how the long the man had been in the water and what caused his death.

During the investigation police briefly closed an entrance to Oracle Arena, where the Golden State Warriors are scheduled to play the Houston Rockets Sunday evening.

The creek leads to San Leandro Bay.

