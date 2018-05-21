WATCH:Police are pursuing a car in Southern California that could be stolen
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Memorial Day, Military, museums

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Eight Sacramento-area museums are offering free admission for the summer to military members and their families.

The program is called Blue Star Museums and is a collaboration between the Department of Defense, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Blue Star Families.

More than 2,000 museums nationwide participate. Locally, 8 museums will take part in Blue Star Museums from May 26-September 3: Aerospace Museum of California, California Automobile Museum, California Museum, Crocker Art Museum, Fairytale Town, Powerhouse Science Center, Community Memorial Museum of Sutter County, and the Sacramento History Museum.

READ ALSO: California Budget Includes $100 Million For Indian Culture Center in West Sacramento

In order to take advantage of free museum admission you must be a bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard), National Guard and Reserve members and up to five immediate family members.

Make sure to check the museum’s operating schedule before planning a visit.

Comments
  1. www.dontlabelmykid.blog (Don't Label My Kid! Coaching & Counseling Team) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Museum access? How about free Mental Health and quality care?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s